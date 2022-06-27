India's D2C market could touch $60 bn mark by FY27: Report

The direct to consumer ecosystem is set to soar higher - a report prepared by CII in collaboration with Shiprocket that the D2C market in India could touch the $60 billion mark by FY27. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shreekant Somany, the Chairman of CII's national MSME Council and Sahil Goel Founder and CEO of Shiprocket to discuss the key tailwinds for the sector, the opportunities, and the demand scenario.

The direct-to-consumer ecosystem is set to soar higher - a report prepared by CII in collaboration with Shiprocket that the D2C market in India could touch the $60 billion mark by FY27.

The report highlights that incumbent players that is the likes of Unilever, Marico, Tata Consumer and ITC are focussed on either acquiring prominent D2C brands or launching their own brands online or building their own D2C platforms.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shreekant Somany, the Chairman of CII's national MSME Council and Sahil Goel Founder and CEO of Shiprocket to discuss the key tailwinds for the sector, the opportunities, and the demand scenario.

Watch video for more