Global semiconductor makers are upbeat on India and have waved a thumbs up to the government's Rs 76,000 crore incentive package.

John Neuffer, the President of the US Semiconductor Industry Association (US SIA) speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 made it clear that global companies have "concrete interest" in India.

The association has the likes of AMD, Intel, Qualcomm and other companies in its fold.

