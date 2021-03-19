India Business Leader Awards 2021: CNBC-TV18 honours the best in business

VIDEOS

Updated : March 19, 2021 09:17 PM IST

CNBC-TV18's 16th India Business Leader Awards, presented by Standard Chartered, was held as a virtual event on March 19. CNBC-TV18 carried on its tradition of recognising outstanding leaders, who create and sustain entrepreneurial initiatives, develop best practices and carve out powerful businesses in the global economy.

For years, India's top business news channel has celebrated the highest achievers in the world's most dynamic business markets with one yardstick - The India Business Leader Awards.

Continuing with IBLA's legacy of honouring resilient leadership and keeping in mind the mandates of social distancing, this year IBLA was a week-long initiative culminating with the awards presentations on March 19 on CNBC-TV18 and its digital platforms.