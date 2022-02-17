India announces green hydrogen policy; experts welcome move as govt includes industry demands in phase 1

The first phase of the government's green hydrogen policy has been unveiled - the centre expects the policy to be a game changer for India's energy security. As part of phase 1 of the policy, companies setting up facilities to manufacture green hydrogen shall be incentivised in the form of free transmission facilities for 25 years, open access among others.

The first phase of the government's green hydrogen policy has been unveiled - the centre expects the policy to be a game changer for India's energy security. Also, the green hydrogen policy is part of the government's larger vision of cutting India's dependence on fossil fuels.

As part of phase 1 of the policy, companies setting up facilities to manufacture green hydrogen shall be incentivised in the form of free transmission facilities for 25 years, open access among others. Viability gap funding and mandates for producers will be added in the second phase.

To decode the impact of the policy, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajat Seksaria, CEO of ACME Group; Debasish Mishra, Partner at Deloitte India and Hemant Mallya, Senior Programme Lead at CEEW.

Watch video for more.