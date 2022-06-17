Important to have regulatory framework for skill gaming industry: Games24x7

The gaming industry is having a breakout moment. By some estimates it is worth over USD 2 billion and is expected to be more than 3 times that in 5 years.

However this proliferation of games, gaming companies and the gaming habit has raised some red flags. The government has just banned the advertising of all online betting platforms and is in talks with stakeholders about a regulatory framework for the industry.

To understand what is going on and where the gaming industry is headed, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Games24x7.

