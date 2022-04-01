Impact of rising input costs on margin limited; exports to contribute 12-13% to FY23 revenue: KEI Ind

Anil Gupta, CMD of KEI Industries, on Friday said that the company do not expect to see much impact of rising input costs on margin.

Anil Gupta, CMD of KEI Industries, on Friday said that the company do not expect to see much impact of rising input costs on margin.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Input cost has been rising for last 15 months and in last four quarters we have not been impacted with the rise in input cost because we have managed our purchase, synchronizing with sales, very well and that has remained the policy even in this quarter and in the coming financial year. So I do not expect that we will be much impacted.”

He further said that aluminium constitutes about 40-45 percent and copper about 50 percent of the total input of a cable.

The company did well in exports in FY22 and expects to see exports contribute about 12-13 percent to revenues in FY23. “We have done reasonably well in this year and in the next financial year I see 12-13 percent of the revenue of the overall sales from exports,” Gupta said.

For the entire interview watch the accompanying video