homevideos Newsbusiness NewsIBLA 2023: TVS Motor Company's Venu Srinivasan predicts over 6% growth for India in 2023

IBLA 2023: TVS Motor Company's Venu Srinivasan predicts over 6% growth for India in 2023

By Parikshit Luthra  |  May 11, 2023 6:09 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

TVS Motor Company's Venu Srinivasan revealed that the company is looking at expanding its electric bicycle and motorcycle offerings. With the increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, this move could prove to be a smart one for the company.

videos | May 11, 2023 5:57 PM IST
India is one of the most stable economies in the world, and this stability is reflected in the growth of the country. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of the IBLA Awards, Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motor Company predicted that India will see over 6 percent growth this year, which is a positive sign for the future of the country.

“India is one of the most stable economies in the world today and we are headed in the right direction. I think we will see more than 6 percent growth this year, hopefully, 6.5. But somewhere between that so I think we have got a good year looking forward,” he told CNBC-TV18.
When it comes to the future of TVS Motor Company, Srinivasan revealed that the company is looking at expanding its electric bicycle and motorcycle offerings. With the increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, this move could prove to be a smart one for the company.
Watch accompanying video for more
Click here for the complete coverage of India Business Leader Awards 2023
First Published: May 11, 2023 5:57 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

May 12, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

May 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read