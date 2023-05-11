IBLA 2023: TVS Motor Company's Venu Srinivasan predicts over 6% growth for India in 2023

India is one of the most stable economies in the world, and this stability is reflected in the growth of the country. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of the IBLA Awards, Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motor Company predicted that India will see over 6 percent growth this year, which is a positive sign for the future of the country.

“India is one of the most stable economies in the world today and we are headed in the right direction. I think we will see more than 6 percent growth this year, hopefully, 6.5. But somewhere between that so I think we have got a good year looking forward,” he told CNBC-TV18.

When it comes to the future of TVS Motor Company, Srinivasan revealed that the company is looking at expanding its electric bicycle and motorcycle offerings. With the increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, this move could prove to be a smart one for the company.

Watch accompanying video for more