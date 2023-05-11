homevideos Newsbusiness NewsIBLA 2023: Adar Poonawalla believes Serum Institute is doing well, hope to steadily build further

IBLA 2023: Adar Poonawalla believes Serum Institute is doing well, hope to steadily build further

By Ritu Singh  May 11, 2023 6:37 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, was in attendance the India Business Leader Awards 2023, for which he was a member of the jury tasked with selecting winners across various categories. Poonawalla said it was a great experience to be part of the distinguished group of entrepreneurs and business leaders, but also shared that some categories were harder to pick from than others.

videos | May 11, 2023 6:17 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla is known for his remarkable success in leading Serum Institute, one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 onthe sidelines of the India Business Leadership Awards, Poonawalla added that right now, the focus is on Serum Institute and Poonawalla Fincorp, which is also doing very well.

When asked about his approach to business and success, Poonawalla shared his belief in taking it easy and not messing up what he has built.
He said, “You might find that odd to hear, but I think that's one of the hardest things an entrepreneur or business leader can do.”
Poonawalla, CEO of Serum, was a jury member for the 18th edition of the India Business Leader Awards. Poonawalla said it was a great experience to be part of the distinguished group of entrepreneurs and business leaders, but also shared that some categories were harder to pick from than others.
Watch accompanying video for more
Click here for the complete coverage of India Business Leader Awards 2023
First Published: May 11, 2023 6:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

May 12, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

May 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read