IBLA 2023: Adar Poonawalla believes Serum Institute is doing well, hope to steadily build further

Adar Poonawalla is known for his remarkable success in leading Serum Institute, one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 onthe sidelines of the India Business Leadership Awards, Poonawalla added that right now, the focus is on Serum Institute and Poonawalla Fincorp, which is also doing very well.

When asked about his approach to business and success, Poonawalla shared his belief in taking it easy and not messing up what he has built.

He said, “You might find that odd to hear, but I think that's one of the hardest things an entrepreneur or business leader can do.”

Poonawalla, CEO of Serum, was a jury member for the 18th edition of the India Business Leader Awards. Poonawalla said it was a great experience to be part of the distinguished group of entrepreneurs and business leaders, but also shared that some categories were harder to pick from than others.

