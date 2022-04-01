IBLA 2022: Adar Poonawalla named Business Leader of the Year; here’s the list of winners

It's that time of the year again, when CNBC-TV18 recognises the movers and shakers from India Inc. The 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) was held today with much pomp and ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The 17th edition of the awards were presented by Standard Chartered in partnership with Hindustan Times. The IBLA, Asia's most distinguished awards for excellence in leadership, recognised leaders who created and sustained entrepreneurial initiatives, developed best practices and carved out powerful businesses. Today, we saluted the visionaries that have led India's glorious journey from the front.
Here's the full list of winners
Young Turk Startup of the Year: Mama Earth
Young Turk of the Year: PharmEasy
The Disruptor: Nykaa
Most Promising Company of the Year: Indian Energy Exchange
Brand Campaign of the Year: Mondelez
Lifetime Achievement Award: Ashwin Dani, Chairman, Asian Paints Ltd
Hall of Fame: AM Naik, Chairman, L&T Group, and the late Rahul Bajaj
Sports Leader of the Year: Avani Lekhara, gold-medallist, Tokyo Paralympics
Entertainment Leader of the Year: Taapsee Pannu
Outstanding Contribution to Brand India: Neeraj Chopra, gold-medallist, Tokyo Olympics
Outstanding Contribution to Brand India (Special Mention): Mithali Raj, captain, India women's cricket team
Outstanding Company of the Year: Hindustan Unilever Limited
Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India
Watch the accompanying video for the full award ceremony.