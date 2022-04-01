IBLA 2022: Adar Poonawalla named Business Leader of the Year; here’s the list of winners

It's that time of the year again, when CNBC-TV18 recognises the movers and shakers from India Inc. The 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) was held today with much pomp and ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The 17th edition of the awards were presented by Standard Chartered in partnership with Hindustan Times. The IBLA, Asia's most distinguished awards for excellence in leadership, recognised leaders who created and sustained entrepreneurial initiatives, developed best practices and carved out powerful businesses.

It's that time of the year again, when CNBC-TV18 recognises the movers and shakers from India Inc. The 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) was held today with much pomp and ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The 17th edition of the awards were presented by Standard Chartered in partnership with Hindustan Times. The IBLA, Asia's most distinguished awards for excellence in leadership, recognised leaders who created and sustained entrepreneurial initiatives, developed best practices and carved out powerful businesses. Today, we saluted the visionaries that have led India's glorious journey from the front.

Here's the full list of winners

Young Turk Startup of the Year: Mama Earth

Young Turk of the Year: PharmEasy

The Disruptor: Nykaa

Most Promising Company of the Year: Indian Energy Exchange

Brand Campaign of the Year: Mondelez

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ashwin Dani, Chairman, Asian Paints Ltd

Hall of Fame: AM Naik, Chairman, L&T Group, and the late Rahul Bajaj

Sports Leader of the Year: Avani Lekhara, gold-medallist, Tokyo Paralympics

Entertainment Leader of the Year: Taapsee Pannu

Outstanding Contribution to Brand India: Neeraj Chopra, gold-medallist, Tokyo Olympics

Outstanding Contribution to Brand India (Special Mention): Mithali Raj, captain, India women's cricket team

Outstanding Company of the Year: Hindustan Unilever Limited

Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India

Watch the accompanying video for the full award ceremony.