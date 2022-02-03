Ravi Mittal likely to be appointed as chairman of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that former sports secretary Ravi Mittal has been named as the new chairman of IBBI for a period of 5 years. However an official notification from the government is still awaited.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is set to get a new chief, four months after MS Sahoo retired as the last chairman of the board.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that former sports secretary Ravi Mittal has been named as the new chairman of IBBI for a period of 5 years. However an official notification from the government is still awaited.

The appointment also comes at a time when government is considering making amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy law to bring in cross border insolvency.

Watch video for more.