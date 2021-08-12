Hybrid model of working is going to be the reality, says Zoom COO

You get to know a brand has arrived when it starts to define the category that it exists in. What Xerox did for photocopying years ago, Zoom has done it for video calling. In an interview with Shereen Bhan, Aparna Bawa, COO of Zoom, said that hybrid work is a trend here to stay. She said India is one of Zoom's top five performing markets and the company has invested heavily in the country.

"The name of the game for the future of work is hybrid and that is going to be the reality. What this pandemic period has taught us is that we can do a few things for employees that make them extremely happy and give back to the organisations that they work in and that is flexibility, inclusivity, productivity and choice. And all of those things are enabled by hybrid work in a way."

"Indian families, businesses, enterprises, the healthcare sphere, education sphere they have all taken up Zoom. India happens to be one of our top five performing markets and we very much value the business that comes from there both on the free user base that have signed up and also the paid subscribers. We have also invested heavily in India. We have a tech centre that we started in Bangalore, we have had a sales office for a while in Mumbai and we are expanding that office quite a bit and we have two data centres - one in Mumbai and one in Hyderabad."

Bawa said India is a regional hub of activity for the APAC region.

"We have recognised that India is a regional hub of activity for the APAC region and it is in prime position with a very curious population that wants to try new things, wants to connect with the outside world and Zoom is the perfect vehicle to use to enable that. We have a product that works in very low bandwidth situations, it is able to connect through public switched telephone network (PSTN), it is flexible and easy to use, so it is very easy for us to see the uptick in all sorts of areas in India."

