‘HUL is a leadership factory,’ experts weigh on the high-profile leadership changes in FMCG sector

Updated : May 18, 2021 14:44:31 IST

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space has been replete with high profile CEO changes. We have seen big changes at the helm of Godrej Consumer, Bata India, and VIP Industries in just the past few days.

In this special discussion with Arun Maira (former chairman of Boston Consulting Group and former member of Planning Commission of India); Vinita Bali (former MD & CEO of Britannia Industries and Bhaskar Bhat, non-executive director of Titan discussed at length about the value creation by these key leaders and the returns they have been able to clock for these mega-companies over the years.

First up, Bhat said CEOs can change people, processes, and performance in FMCG companies.

“Any change at the top brings a great amount of positivity and I give credit to the Indian market, which is a growth market. I think a change in a reasonably mature market, where growth is difficult to come by, the challenge is to negate the old and bring in the new. Whereas in a market like India, where aspirations are continuously growing, the new CEO brings new ideas, thoughts. Therefore, any change drives improvement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bali said, “I would like to bring another focus on the discussion, which is about how can CEOs be more effective. With a new CEO comes a new refreshed way of thinking and that is true; sometimes companies that have been successful need a dose of refreshment.”

According to Maira, CEOs generate shareholder returns. “We need models of CEOs who can, at this time, do much more good for the world than companies have so far done and at the same maintain or perhaps increase the returns to their shareholders.”

