HSIL approves transfer of business to SHIL subsidiary

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd (HSIL) has approved the transfer of manufacturing of building products to Somany Impresa Group's (SHIL) subsidiary.

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd (HSIL) has approved the transfer of manufacturing of building products to Somany Impresa Group's (SHIL) subsidiary. The entire transaction cost stands at a little over Rs 600 crore and is expected to be completed by March. The cash reserves should build-up by another Rs 50-60 crore over a period. Sandeep Sikka, Group CFO of Somany Impresa Group believes the company will be able to pare off most of the debt in the next three-four years.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.