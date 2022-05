Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has announced the use of drones for deliveries as a pilot project in NCR & Karnataka. It has partnered with Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace to operate drones.

It has partnered with Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace to operate drones. Jude Sannith checks in to Garuda's drone assembly site to know how they are made and what their testing protocols are like.

Watch video for more.