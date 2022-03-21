Hospitalisation rates falling; rural, semi-urban areas to be growth driver: Star Health Insurance

COVID cases are on the rise once again in some parts of the world. To discuss the key risks and impact of the last COVID wave, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anand Roy, MD of Star Health & Allied Insurance.

According to Roy, rural and semi-urban areas will be major growth drivers for the company.

“The company has also established a very focused rural vertical. We are looking at rural and semi-urban areas as a major growth driver for us. We have opened close to 200 new offices in the rural markets and in the coming years we will open close to 250-300 new locations in the semi-urban and rural markets.”

Roy said the company’s focus is on the retail agency business and aims to onboard many new bancassurance partners.

“The company’s focus is on the retail agency business. We are onboarding close to 1,00,000 new agents every year. We are also looking at many new bancassurance partners and hopefully some of them will materialize soon.”

