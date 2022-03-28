Hopefully by May 1 CEPA will be operationalised: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

The Dubai Expo 2020 is currently underway and India’s pavilion is one of the largest there showcasing India's rich heritage and the future. CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar spoke to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the side-lines of the expo and talked about the free trade agreements and growth of India’s exports.

Goyal said, “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with UAE has been put out in public domain. We are doing the necessary customs notification and other paperwork and we hope that by May 1--which is a good day, it's Labour Day, it's Maharashtra Day, it's Gujrat Day--we hope to see the CEPA being operationalised. We are in negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the entire grouping to finalise the scope of a potential free trade agreement or a CEPA with them. We have had very good dialogue and discussions so far.”

He added, “There is good progress happening with several other countries for bilateral expansion of our trade in goods and services, along with investments and the entire ecosystem.”

