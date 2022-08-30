Hitachi Energy looking at organic and inorganic growth opportunities in India, says CEO

Hitachi Energy CEO Claudio Facchin says he believes rapid urbanisation and electrification of transport and railways in particular should be priorities for India.

Hitachi Energy is betting big on India. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the company's CEO Claudio Facchin said Hitachi Energy is looking at both organic and inorganic growth opportunities in India.

“Our core is innovation and so we aim to have organic investment in it. We want to keep the leadership in terms of technology. However because technology is evolving very fast in many areas, we will use partnerships and inorganic investments in order to help us accelerate the deployment of some of those technologies,” Facchin said.

He believes rapid urbanisation and electrification of transport and railways in particular should be priorities for India.

“Hitachi Energy plans to move roughly 270 million people into urban areas and electrify the transportation mode — not only electric vehicles, but also electrify the entire rail system in India,” he said.

Watch video for more.