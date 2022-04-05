0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Hindustan Aeronautics expects 6-7% revenue growth for FY23

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Mini

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) projects 6-7 percent of revenue growth for FY23, R Madhavan, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Hindustan Aeron share

TRADE
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) projects 6-7 percent of revenue growth for FY23, R Madhavan, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.
The company received two new orders from the ministry of defence at a total cost of around Rs 3,900 crore. The company has also scaled a new peak by recording revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore for FY22.
Madhavan said, “We project the same amount of increase in our revenues, about 6-7 percent and beyond that, we intend to increase our revenues because of new projects coming into play. So FY24-25 onwards it will definitely increase.”
Also Read: India will 'possibly' not import any defence items going forward: Defence Ministry official
He further said that all the orders are fully indigenous. However, the company expects two major helicopter orders.
For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More