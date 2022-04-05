Hindustan Aeronautics expects 6-7% revenue growth for FY23

Buy / Sell Hindustan Aeron share TRADE Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) projects 6-7 percent of revenue growth for FY23, R Madhavan, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

The company received two new orders from the ministry of defence at a total cost of around Rs 3,900 crore. The company has also scaled a new peak by recording revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore for FY22.

Madhavan said, “We project the same amount of increase in our revenues, about 6-7 percent and beyond that, we intend to increase our revenues because of new projects coming into play. So FY24-25 onwards it will definitely increase.”

He further said that all the orders are fully indigenous. However, the company expects two major helicopter orders.

