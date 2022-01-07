Hinduja Global: Interim dividend is to celebrate the value unlocking post healthcare biz

Hinduja Global Solutions has announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 per share. The company management said interim dividend is to celebrate the value unlocking post healthcare business.

Hinduja Global Solutions has announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 per share. However, the dividend amount falls sharply short of what the street was anticipating. In fact, the total value of this dividend outflow is only Rs 315 crore against the Rs 8,150 crore the company has on its books.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Partha Desarkar, Global CEO at Hinduja Global Solutions said, “This is a special a special interim dividend that we are paying out to celebrate the value unlocking that has happened as a result of the sale of the healthcare business.”

Hinduja Global stock was down nearly 20 percent on Friday morning.

