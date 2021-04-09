Hester Biosciences ties up with ICAR-IVRI for vaccines

VIDEOS

Updated : April 09, 2021 03:57 PM IST

Hester Biosciences has signed agreements with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), for acquiring technologies for the production and commercialisation of classical swine fever and sheep pox vaccines.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Gandhi, MD & CEO of the company said, “We have signed an agreement with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) – combined they have developed the vaccines against classical swine fever as well as sheep pox.”

“It is important for a vaccine to have an indigenous trend as that would make it work more efficiently and the chances of immunity are extremely higher as against it’s from other country or geography. These vaccines have been already manufactured, they have done innumerable trials and both have shown 100 percent efficacy in swine as well as in goat for respective vaccines,” he said.

Talking about production, Gandhi said, “These vaccines will be produced in our plant without any major expenses. The expenses to be incurred would be very minor. We are producing more than 50 types of vaccines against poultry, cattle, goat as well as sheep. This is an additional product. It’s only a marginal cost that we would have to increase to produce both these vaccines.”

