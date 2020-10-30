  • SENSEX
Here’s how Indian smartphone market performed in September quarter

Updated : October 30, 2020 07:42 PM IST

During Apple’s earnings call on Thursday, CEO Tim Cook called out a 'record' quarter in India and the recent launch of Apple's online store in India.

Cook said, "We set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter’s launch of our online store in the country.”

Apple had launched its online store in India on September 23, 2020, and the company for the first time now offers its full range of products and support directly to customers across the country.

To talk about Apple’s performance in India and the overall stellar performance of the Indian smartphone market in the September quarter, CNBC-TV18s Mugdha Variyar spoke to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research.

Also watch Sunil Vedula, Founder & CEO of Nanoprecise Sci Corp, one of the 10 finalists to participate in the 2020 NASA iTech Cycle II Forum. Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Teachmint also spoke about the USD 3.5 million raised by the online learning platform.
