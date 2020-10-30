Here’s how Indian smartphone market performed in September quarter

VIDEOS

October 30, 2020

During Apple’s earnings call on Thursday, CEO Tim Cook called out a 'record' quarter in India and the recent launch of Apple's online store in India.

Cook said, "We set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter’s launch of our online store in the country.”

Apple had launched its online store in India on September 23, 2020, and the company for the first time now offers its full range of products and support directly to customers across the country.

To talk about Apple’s performance in India and the overall stellar performance of the Indian smartphone market in the September quarter, CNBC-TV18s Mugdha Variyar spoke to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research.

