  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India's March factory activity growth at four-month low
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Yellow metal gets costlier by Rs 500 per 10 grams
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

Here's how COVID-19 lockdown has impacted brands

Updated : April 03, 2020 11:15 PM IST

As the nation is dealing with shortage of essential items and getting the daily supplies of household necessities, Storyboard finds out how FMCG, personal care and hygiene players are reaching out to their consumers both in terms of communication and making it to their shelves.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Shibani Gharat spoke to Sameer Satpathy, chief executive of Personal Care at ITC Limited, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India and Sunil Lulla, CEO of BARC India.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement