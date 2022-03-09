HCL finds demand environment robust; talent retention a challenge

The demand environment continues to remain robust, said C Vijayakumar, MD and CEO of HCL Technologies, on Wednesday, adding that the challenge is to retain good talent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “The demand environment continues to be very robust, all the fundamental drivers for demand continue to be intact at this point.”

“However, the challenge is to retain good talent and continue to upskill them and get better quality of work from them. It’s an area which all of us are much focused on, but the biggest solution is bringing in net new talent into the industry,” Vijayakumar said.

According to him, there is a huge uptrend for digital engineering. “The digital economy of tech spend is about 5 percent of the US GDP and it is expected to go to 10-12 percent in the next five years and that’s trillion-dollar of incremental spend given that US economy is about USD 22 trillion,” said Vijayakumar.

