Have headroom for organic, inorganic growth for cash management biz: SIS

SIS have headroom for organic and inorganic growth for cash management business, Rituraj Sinha, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

“We have headroom for organic growth and inorganic consolidation in the space and I can see that this has a potential to go to mid-teens in terms of margins and we are building towards that for sure,” he said.

Sinha said the target is to grow the cash logistics business to Rs 1,000 crore by FY25. He said, “SIS as a group is a market leader in not one but three segments – security, cash and facility management. We are working on a vision 2025 plan which is to build this up to Rs 1,000 crore business over the coming 3 financial years and we are hopeful that that will play out.”

On business, he said that the cash segment contributes 4-4.5 percent of the overall revenue pie, which is close to Rs 450-500 crore on an annualised basis.

For the entire interview, watch the video