Have cut cotton costs to manage margin: Kitex Garments

Kitex Garments managed to reduce costs to manage margin, Sabu Jacob, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

“Cotton prices are highly fluctuating and everyone affected with the margin in the last two quarters, but we are overcoming that and wherever possible, we have cut down the cost and in this year we will come out with good results,” he said.

On capacity, Jacob said that with 100 percent of current capacity revenues can touch levels of Rs 800-Rs 900 crore.

Talking about expansion, he said that the company will be able to make 75 percent incremental revenues from expansion in FY23-24.

