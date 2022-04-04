0

Harsh Mariwala at IBLA: Marico margins may be impacted if Russia-Ukraine war continues

Profile image
By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)
Mini

From the sidelines of CNBC-TV18's mega-event India Business Leaders Awards (IBLA), Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico and asked him about the demand outlook, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and more.

He said, “You may have some low price stocks where you may make an inventory profit because of inflation, but that's temporary. Long-term there will be if the war (Russia-Ukraine) continues, an impact on the margins”
Talking about demand, Mariwala said, “It's more to do with the state of the economy; we already had this problem of low growth rates because of COVID-19 and prior to that some other factors and now this war has come. So, it's going to be tough. I do not see a turnaround in the near future.”
For more details, watch the accompanying video
