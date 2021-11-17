SoftBank bullish on India investments and future opportunities

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has actively invested over 10 billion dollars in Indian new age companies and is set for bumper returns with two of its large portfolio companies Policybazaar and Paytm rolling out their IPO.

SoftBank speaks exclusively to CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar on its 2.0 investment strategy in India. Munish Varma, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers says that listing of its portfolio company is a vindication of the depth of financial markets.

Valuation of the listed unicorns will be reflected in the company’s performance going forward.

