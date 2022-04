In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman of Electronic Products Innovation Consortium (EPIC) said that their focus is on recreating Indian electronic brands given the lack of homemade companies in the sector.

He also stressed on the need for government to encourage depth in manufacturing with the presence of local brands.

