Govt officials say social media cos not in compliance with new IT rules

Updated : May 25, 2021 16:43:56 IST

After a 3-month window given for compliance with the IT rules that were notified by the government on February 25 will come into effect for large social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp starting Wednesday, May 26. The rule entails a new set of diligence and grievance redressal by intermediaries.

However, according to government officials, the platforms are still not in compliance. MEITY sources said that no company has appointed Resident Grievance Officer, Chief Compliance Officer or Nodal Contact Person except for domestic social media platform Koo.

Facebook has said that it aims to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continues to discuss the few issues which need more engagement with the government.

CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar gets more details on what does non-compliance with these rules would mean for social media companies.

