Updated : March 24, 2021 09:28 PM IST

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government is unlikely to extend the suspension of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) beyond March 25.

The IBC was suspended to protect COVID related defaults in March last year, first for six months and then extended twice until March 25, 2021. CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh shares all the developments.