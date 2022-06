The government has released new guidelines to crack down on misleading advertisements, ban surrogate advertisements etc. The guidelines also calls for more responsible behaviour from celebrities endorsing various products.

The new guidelines provide an elaborate framework to advertisers as well as consumers on what is acceptable in advertisements and what is not.

Aggrieved consumers can approach either the Consumer helpline, the authority or the commission for relief.

