Updated : June 21, 2021 20:00:13 IST

The Indian government is looking at tightening rules for the e-commerce sector - the revised norms would bar related firms from selling their products on the e-tail platform directly and would prohibit the practice of flash sales. Further, it would be mandatory for e-commerce companies to appoint grievance and compliance officers. Ashmit Kumar gets the key contours of the proposed changes.