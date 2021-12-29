Government eyes $300 bn for electronics manufacturing by FY26

Electronics manufacturing in India has become a focus area for the government, so much so that it is now aiming for a target of $300 billion for electronics manufacturing by FY26. Now, this translates into a blistering CAGR of 27 percent. The industry believes it needs more policy support to make this target achievable.

However, is this even achievable? The industry warns that business as usual, even in an optimistic scenario will not allow for production beyond $100 to 110 billion. Next, the industry is urging the government that focus on merely the domestic market will make the $300 billion target elusive. The industry has advised the government to look beyond and focus on the export market to help India develop into a manufacturing hub.

