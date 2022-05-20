Government clears all hurdles for Hindustan Zinc divestment

CNBC-TV18 learns that there are no legal hurdles anymore for the Hindustan Zinc divestment. Government currently holds residual stake of around 29.5 percent and it is likely that a cabinet approval will be taken soon to press ahead with the divestment of this residual stake.

CNBC-TV18 learns that there are no legal hurdles anymore for the Hindustan Zinc divestment.

Government currently holds residual stake of around 29.5 percent and it is likely that a cabinet approval will be taken soon to press ahead with the divestment of this residual stake.

The offer size for this sale would be decided closer to the transaction because this is not a strategic disinvestment.

It is also learnt that as Concor is a strategic stake sale, the land lease policy approval is necessary from the cabinet. Hence the railways will be approaching the cabinet for that approval soon.

Watch video for more.