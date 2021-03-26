  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

Global Eye: Expert discuss significance of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

Updated : March 26, 2021 09:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend their National Day celebrations. This year marks the 50th year of Bangladesh's Independence. This is Prime Minister Modi's first overseas visit since the covid-19 pandemic broke out. The visit is aimed at deepening India's ties with Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also gifted 1.2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh.

He will also hold talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reassert Bangladesh's special place in India's neighbourhood policy-- both sides are also expected to push for greater connectivity

To discuss the importance of this visit Veena Sikri, former Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement