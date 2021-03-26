Global Eye: Expert discuss significance of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 26, 2021 09:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend their National Day celebrations. This year marks the 50th year of Bangladesh's Independence. This is Prime Minister Modi's first overseas visit since the covid-19 pandemic broke out. The visit is aimed at deepening India's ties with Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also gifted 1.2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh.

He will also hold talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reassert Bangladesh's special place in India's neighbourhood policy-- both sides are also expected to push for greater connectivity

To discuss the importance of this visit Veena Sikri, former Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra.