GIC seeks clarification on Madras HC 'bumper-to-bumper' insurance coverage order

The fag end of last week for the insurance as well as the auto industry was full of uncertainty over the Madras High Court order on mandatory bumper-to-bumper insurance and that uncertainty has continued in this week as well, reports Yash Jain.

CNBC-TV18 has learned from its exclusive sources that the General Insurance Council (GIC) had a call with all general insurers on Saturday to discuss the mandatory bumper-to-bumper insurance and has already filed an affidavit before the Madras High Court seeking clarification on three important aspects - first, whether the word bumper-to-bumper means own damage policy or something else like a 'zero depreciation policy.

Second, whether the court order makes bumper-to-bumper policy mandatory for five years where premium has to be paid upfront and third clarification has been with respect to the use of the term 'vehicles'. GIC wants to know if the order would apply on a certain class of vehicles or all vehicles.

CNBC-TV18 also learns that IRDAI has received representations from all insurers and some members in the insurance regulatory body are in favour of the order saying that it will only increase the motor insurance penetration. Where some who oppose the order say that it will end up burdening policy holders and lead to non-compliance.

The IRDAI is expected to soon take a call on whether to challenge the mandatory bumper-to-bumper order before the Supreme Court.

