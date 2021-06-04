General insurers likely to increase group health premiums by 10-15%

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 04, 2021 13:20:44 IST

CNBC-TV18 understands from sources that general insurers have hiked health premiums by 10-15 percent.

The general insurance segment has also seen a difficult challenge in the form of COVID. To cope with that challenge and support the loss ratio, the industry has looked at a premium price increase when it comes to certain segments.

According to sources, general insurers are likely to increase premium pricing in group renewal premium and new group policies, which are sold by various companies.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.