Galaxy Surfactants expects volume growth to remain 6-8% this year

April 01, 2021

Chemical manufacturer Galaxy Surfactants expects its volume growth to remain around 6-8 percent this year, according to the company’s founder promoter & managing director (MD) U Shekhar.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Shekhar said, “We had mentioned that we would look at a volume growth of approximately 6-8 percent and I think we would be able to maintain this percentage in this year too. Of course, in this year the performance of surfactants have grown better compared to specialty ingredients.”

“The focus on cleaning and sanitisation has come a bit but even now it is much more compared to pre-COVID levels. The frequency has come down but growth has been,” he said.

He further said that the demand momentum has been maintained.

“Q3 represent the normalisation of personal, home care industry and we had said that the tempo will be maintained in Q4 and that has happened not only in India but across the various geographies,” said Shekhar.

The company expects the EBITDA per tonne to move up from Rs 15,000-16,000 per tonne to Rs 17,000-18,000 per tonne in the coming years.

