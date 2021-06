VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 15, 2021 22:26:21 IST

Even as India opens up post second wave of COVID-19, the petrol and diesel prices are increasing day by day, pinching the common man and the transport sector.

In the past one year, petrol has increased by Rs 20 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, thus impacting daily essentials.

Truck associations too are considering a freight hike between 20 and 30 percent.

The central government has accepted that rise in fuel prices is a problem but has said that the government needed to save money to spend on welfare schemes, reports Anshu Sharma.