Updated : July 15, 2021 19:05:45 IST

FMCG major Marico on Wednesday announced a strategic investment in Apcos Naturals with an acquisition of a 60 percent equity stake for an undisclosed amount.

The stake will be acquired over a period of two years, through primary infusion and secondary buy-outs. Apcos Naturals is the maker of ayurvedic beauty brand, Just Herbs. To know more about the strategic acquisition and the future roadmap at Just Herbs, Shereen Bhan spoke to Arush Chopra, co-founder & CEO of Just Herbs.