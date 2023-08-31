CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newsbusiness NewsForeign and domestic investor demand drive block trades surge: Experts

Foreign and domestic investor demand drive block trades surge: Experts

Amidst the ongoing surge in block trades within stock exchanges, a remarkable trend continues to unfold, offering investors and promoters a lucrative equity market window. Seasoned industry experts, Anup Maheshwari and Subhrajit Roy, engage in a candid discussion with CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar on the show 'Big Deal', dissecting market trajectories and the potential implications for future trades.

Profile image

By Nisha Poddar  Aug 31, 2023 9:58:20 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Block trades on the exchanges have been a theme playing out for the past many months and the frenzy still continues. It has given many investors and even promoters an opportunity to take advantage of the equity window that is provided in the market.

But what's important is that there are many trends that really emerge from this particular theme playing out in the market.
Anup Maheshwari, the Co-Founder & CIO of 360 ONE Asset, along with Subhrajit Roy, who holds the position of India Head- Global Cap Mkts at Bank of America, delve into this subject and delve into the trajectory of the market.
They discuss whether the current market trajectory will continue to support future trades in a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar on the show 'Big Deal'.
For a full interview, watch the accompanying video
Also Read | SVF Growth Fund to trim Zomato stake: Plans block deal for 10 crore shares at Rs 94 per share
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Big DealBlock dealsIPO

Recommended Articles

View All
PPF rate less than the inflation rate of July: Will it rise in the next review?

PPF rate less than the inflation rate of July: Will it rise in the next review?

Aug 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Here's how the Sensex has fared in years of deficient monsoon

Here's how the Sensex has fared in years of deficient monsoon

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | I.N.D.I.A Mumbai Meet — the collective opposition is all set to keep the ball rolling

Beyond Binaries | I.N.D.I.A Mumbai Meet — the collective opposition is all set to keep the ball rolling

Aug 31, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Leaders Speak | April-June GDP — good report card in quarter one, but difficult to sustain

Leaders Speak | April-June GDP — good report card in quarter one, but difficult to sustain

Aug 31, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X