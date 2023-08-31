Foreign and domestic investor demand drive block trades surge: Experts

Block trades on the exchanges have been a theme playing out for the past many months and the frenzy still continues. It has given many investors and even promoters an opportunity to take advantage of the equity window that is provided in the market.

But what's important is that there are many trends that really emerge from this particular theme playing out in the market.

Anup Maheshwari, the Co-Founder & CIO of 360 ONE Asset, along with Subhrajit Roy, who holds the position of India Head- Global Cap Mkts at Bank of America, delve into this subject and delve into the trajectory of the market.

They discuss whether the current market trajectory will continue to support future trades in a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar on the show 'Big Deal'.

For a full interview, watch the accompanying video

