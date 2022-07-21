Companies like Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Ola Cabs, Oyo Rooms, Paytm, Swiggy, Zomato and All India Gaming Federation have told the parliament that Big Tech companies like Google and Facebook were unfairly promoting their platform operator's products, services, or lines of business. They also warned that Big Tech players are on the verge of becoming a duopoly.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance summoned top executives of various tech companies to discuss their market behaviour amidst allegations of anti-competitive practices.

Companies like Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Ola Cabs, Oyo Rooms, Paytm, Swiggy, Zomato and All India Gaming Federation have told the Parliament that Big Tech companies like Google and Facebook were unfairly promoting their platform operator's products, services, or lines of business. They also warned that Big Tech players are on the verge of becoming a duopoly.

The tech firms alleged that arbitrary app distribution policies of Big Tech companies deny access to online gaming companies. They said third-party payment processors charge 1-10 percent of transaction value as commission whereas Google charges 15-30 percent.

They also alleged that there is discrimination by the Big Tech companies in the application of terms of service which distorts competition.

The tech firms also sought clarity from search engines like Google on how businesses get top ratings and how certain search results are thrown up.

According to sources, Paytm said that two Big Tech players collectively control 82 percent of the UPI transaction market share by volume and 84 percent by value.

Earlier the committee also had meetings with smaller companies and industry associations like restaurants and small sellers to understand the behaviour of Big Tech companies.

The government is now likely to call representatives of these Big Tech companies to explain their business practices.

