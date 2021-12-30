Firstsource buys out American Recovery Service for $53 million

Firstsource Solutions has acquired a 100 percent stake in American Recovery Services for $53 million, and the payout will take place in cash.

Firstsource Solutions Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The acquired company is a legal collection service provider.

This acquisition will help the company recover some of its dues, it will help in its debt collection capabilities.

The payout stands at $53 million, and the acquired company had revenues of 72.50 million dollars for the recent year ending.

