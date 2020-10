VIDEOS

Updated : October 27, 2020 06:55 PM IST

The festive season which rings in with Navratri is a time when the markets typically begin to buzz with buyers. However, this is an unusual season as people fight the scare of a pandemic, reduced incomes, and tighter budgets - all while trying to still keep up a festive spirit.

CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev visited central Delhi's Karol Bagh market to find out if buyers are finally coming out to shop, right at the start of the festive and wedding season.