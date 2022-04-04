Falguni Nayar at IBLA: Nykaa is expanding and building new brands

The 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) was held Friday with much pomp and ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta spoke to Falguni Nayar, Exec Chairperson, MD and CEO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures - the company that won the disruptors award from the sidelines of the mega event and talked about after the IPO, what lies ahead for the company.

The 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) was held Friday with much pomp and ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta spoke to Falguni Nayar, Exec Chairperson, MD and CEO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures - the company that won the disruptors award from the sidelines of the mega event and talked about after the IPO, what lies ahead for the company.

Nayar said, “We have laid out a clear growth path towards building fashion business in the country. Besides the beauty, we are expanding our stores, we are also getting into B2B business to service and take our brands to retailers all across the country. We have always built a business on authenticity so for us, the consumer trust and love matters a lot.”

She added, “We are expanding our store footprint in beauty at a very rapid pace, because we want to make up for the lost time during COVID. Also, we expanding our warehouse capacity so that we can service our customers from closer to their homes.”

Watch video for more