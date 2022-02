Budget 2022 has made freebies by pharma companies to doctors more difficult. It has proposed an amendment of Section 37 under the Finance Bill 2022. The bill says expenditure which is an offence or disallowed cannot be offset under business income.

According to Medical Council Act, medical professionals are not allowed to accept freebies.

