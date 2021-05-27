Experts discuss impact of second COVID wave on consumption sector

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : May 27, 2021 20:49:46 IST

The second wave of COVID-19 has ravaged both urban and rural India, pushing the country into an unprecedented health crisis.

Nearly 30 states have announced lockdown like restrictions till the end of the month to contain the spread of the virus. This has resulted in unemployment spiralling to 14.7 percent in the week ending May 23 with urban unemployment rising to 17.4 percent.

An uncertain job scenario coupled with an out-of-pocket spending on health has forced consumers to turn to precautionary savings. This has disrupted the consumption cycle hurting the sales of retail businesses.

According to a survey by the Retail Association of India (RAI), retailers across the country have seen a 49 percent de-growth in their sales in April as compared to last year-- with retailers across the western states seeing the highest de-growth of 72 percent in April versus last year.

Sales of non-essential items saw a steep de-growth in April, especially in sports goods category with a contraction of 66 percent, followed by footwear, beauty, wellness, personal care, jewellery, consumer durables and electronics as well as clothing.

But retail is not the only sector suffering-- the aviation sector too is staring at a huge financial crisis given the drop in traffic due to travel restrictions.

According to aviation consultancy firm CAPA, airlines will need over $5 billion to survive the COVID impact. In its Annual India Aviation Outlook, CAPA says that India's airlines are unlikely to return to profitability even in FY23. It also says that government urgently needs to address key fiscal measures for aviation including bringing ATF under the ambit of GST, reducing excise on ATF, and reducing IGST on aviation spares.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO of METRO Cash & Carry India; CK Venkataraman, MD of Titan; Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India and Kapil Kaul of CAPA.