Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Updated : March 25, 2021 03:17 PM IST

We expect a turnaround in mid of Q1FY22, said Jitendra Adhia, president-finance at Atul Auto, on Thursday. The company is betting on its new Ahmedabad unit and product portfolio for growth.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “We will be able to post good numbers once the situation is stabilized and I am quite positive because the vaccination drive is going on and therefore, things will revive.”

“Three-wheelers particularly, passenger application contributes approximately 80 percent in overall sales of the volumes. There are a lot of negative sentiments for 3-wheelers and the mass transportation system is yet to activate completely until it’s difficult for a revival of demand,” said Adhia.

