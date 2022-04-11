0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Expect to be a Rs 1,000 crore company by FY25: Veranda Learning Solutions

Profile image
By Reema Tendulkar   | Sumaira Abidi   IST (Published)
Mini

By FY25, the company would be transformed into a Rs 1,000 crore enterprise, said Kalpathi S Suresh, Executive Director and Chairman at Veranda Learning Solutions.

Veranda Learning Solutions lists on the bourses today, on April 11, 2022, at Rs 131 per share on NSE and Rs 158 per share on BSE versus issue price of Rs 137 per share. Veranda provides long-term and short-term preparatory courses for students for UPSC exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, banking, insurance, railways and Chartered Accountancy. Kalpathi S Suresh, Executive Director and Chairman at Veranda Learning Solutions shared his views.
By FY25, the company would be transformed into a Rs 1,000 crore enterprise, he said.
Also Read:
An arbitrage opportunity in newly-listed Veranda Learning Solutions shares?
The company is currently growing at an average rate of about Rs 8-9 crore per month across all the verticals.
On expansion plans, he said, it is in two-folds. One is to expand the state and central government exam offering. The second is on the software upskilling.
Suresh expects to be EBITDA positive from the start of FY23.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the stock market updates here
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More