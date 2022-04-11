Expect to be a Rs 1,000 crore company by FY25: Veranda Learning Solutions

By FY25, the company would be transformed into a Rs 1,000 crore enterprise, said Kalpathi S Suresh, Executive Director and Chairman at Veranda Learning Solutions.

Veranda Learning Solutions lists on the bourses today, on April 11, 2022, at Rs 131 per share on NSE and Rs 158 per share on BSE versus issue price of Rs 137 per share. Veranda provides long-term and short-term preparatory courses for students for UPSC exams, State Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, banking, insurance, railways and Chartered Accountancy. Kalpathi S Suresh, Executive Director and Chairman at Veranda Learning Solutions shared his views.

By FY25, the company would be transformed into a Rs 1,000 crore enterprise, he said.

The company is currently growing at an average rate of about Rs 8-9 crore per month across all the verticals.

On expansion plans, he said, it is in two-folds. One is to expand the state and central government exam offering. The second is on the software upskilling.

Suresh expects to be EBITDA positive from the start of FY23.

